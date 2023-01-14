The announcement that one of Sheffield’s best known vegan and vegetarian restaurants is closing its doors has rocked the community.

The Blue Moon Cafe in Sheffield has announced its closure

The Blue Moon Cafe on St James’ Street in the city centre, which has been open since 1995, was a popular spot for vegetarians and vegans in the city and is famous for its Hommity Pie - a combination of potato, cheese, rosemary and ‘plenty of garlic’.

Despite its popularity, the restaurant was forced to shut down due to the financial strain caused by the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Residents have reacted with sadness to the news that the cafe is closing its doors and have been reflecting on their positive memories of the venue.

Readers of The Star shared their thoughts on the closure.

“How sad! The coffee and cakes were amazing! Spent many a lunch hour sat in there!” said one local.

A former resident wrote: “So sad to hear this. I loved going here when I lived in Sheffield.”

Blue Moon Cafe is well known in the area for its welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff, which many commenters stated they would miss.

One Star reader wrote: “Lovely food and staff. Quirky, alternative vibe, which will be greatly missed. Good luck to all concerned and thank you.”

Another said they were “absolutely gutted” at the news and wrote: “You guys created a welcoming, inclusive space. You were way ahead of your time. I have had many an enjoyable meal. You will be missed.”

Some commenters believe the cafe closing is just the beginning of the demise of Sheffield’s independent stores and restaurants.

One person wrote: “So sad we’re losing small independent businesses from our city centre, especially well-established like Blue Moon. I’d rather spend my money in a place like this than the huge plastic ‘chain’ establishments.”

Another stated: “Sheffield only going one way. Those 70s are long forgotten when we were proud of the city centre.”

Some concern has been shared about the introduction of the Clean Air Zone scheme which is due to come into effect in February to reduce pollution.

“All that will be left are big corporations and independent shops owned by people with plenty of money. Your average shop owner will be a thing of the past soon,” one local said, “just wait for the damage that the so-called Clean Air Zones will do.”

Blue Moon Cafe announced their closure online earlier this week stating: “We know that a lot of you love our café just as much as we do, and that we’ve been a big part of many people’s lives - whether we’ve catered for your weddings, anniversaries and birthdays, or whether we’ve simply hosted your regular Thursday morning catch-ups with old friends.

“Please know that the decision to close was not taken lightly, and that we have done all we can to avoid getting to this point.

