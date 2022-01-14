Blue Monday: This Sheffield supermarket is giving out free prizes to shoppers!

On Monday, January 17, Jack’s Supermarket on Kilner Way, in Sheffield, will be randomly choosing customers to win a special pick-me-up, such as a bunch of flowers, a box of chocolates, or even a bottle of prosecco.

The in-store activity is being held to surprise customers on what is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

Daniel Saragea, store manager at Jack’s Sheffield, said: “We hope our surprise prizes will delight Sheffield shoppers this Blue Monday. We love interacting with the local community and hope that we can bring a smile to people’s faces, lifting those January blues just a little bit.”

Winners will be selected by store colleagues throughout the duration of the store's opening hours, and prizes will be chosen at random.