Blue Monday: This Sheffield supermarket is giving out free prizes to shoppers!
A Sheffield supermarket is set to surprise shoppers this Blue Monday by dishing out prizes to help lift the winter blues.
On Monday, January 17, Jack’s Supermarket on Kilner Way, in Sheffield, will be randomly choosing customers to win a special pick-me-up, such as a bunch of flowers, a box of chocolates, or even a bottle of prosecco.
The in-store activity is being held to surprise customers on what is said to be the most depressing day of the year.
Daniel Saragea, store manager at Jack’s Sheffield, said: “We hope our surprise prizes will delight Sheffield shoppers this Blue Monday. We love interacting with the local community and hope that we can bring a smile to people’s faces, lifting those January blues just a little bit.”
Winners will be selected by store colleagues throughout the duration of the store's opening hours, and prizes will be chosen at random.
The supermarket is open from 8 am.