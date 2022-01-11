The festive season is over, payday still seems like a lifetime away and there is often a sense of pressure to make big life changes at this time of the year.

And all of that is made even worse by the fact it is still cold, wet and miserable outside, with months to go until summer comes around.

Blue Monday is said to be the 'most depressing day of the year' - this is why and what date it falls in 2022. Photo by Andrew Neel from Pexels.

So it is no surprise that January is home to Blue Monday, the ‘most depressing day of the year’.

But when exactly is Blue Monday, what does it mean and where did it come from?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Blue Monday 2022?

Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday of January every year.

In 2022, Blue Monday will take place next week, on Monday, January 17.

When did Blue Monday start and where does it come from?

Blue Monday appears to have originated in 2005 after a press release from Sky Travel used an equation to calculate the dreaded date.

This press release appeared to have been written by Cliff Arnall, who was a tutor at Cardiff University's Centre for Lifelong Learning.

It was revealed by Guardian writer, Ben Goldacre (who is known for his Bad Science column) that the press release was pre-written by a PR agency and sent to a number of academics who were offered a sum of money to put their name on it.

Mr Goldacre stated: “I know that because I have received an avalanche of insider stories… including one from an academic in psychology who was offered money by Porter Novelli PR agency to put his name to the very same Sky Travel equation story that Arnall sold his to.”

How was the idea behind Blue Monday calculated?

The original press release took a number of factors into account, including how far away the next payday was, how many hours of daylight there were, average temperatures and the distance away from the next bank holiday.

It has been argued that the press release was created by Sky Travel as a way to sell more holidays and the scientific evidence behind the day has been disputed.

Why do we still call it Blue Monday?

Every year Blue Monday still picks up search online and trends on social media every year as it is now so well-known.

Many people use the day to reflect on how they are feeling and share their thoughts, while some companies use it as a day to focus their marketing campaigns around, especially those in the fitness industry.

This year, Samaritans will be holding 'Brew Monday' on the same date.

The charity's website states: “We say it's time to stop this myth about Monday being 'blue' and instead start a conversation over a brew! ​Reach out and connect with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.”

There is information online on how you can hold your own Brew Monday event virtually or in person and how you can raise money for the charity.

Mental Health Charity Mind has plenty of resources for those who are experiencing depression.

On the site, there is information on symptoms, cognitive behavioural therapy, and helplines.

Mind also shares tips on self-care, how to get enough sleep, and how to stay active.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.