Charity DKMS says there is an urgent need for people to help meet the demand for donations and reverse the decline in registrations.

Just over a third (37%) of the number of people in the UK registering in the first three months of this year compared to last spring. In Sheffield the situation is even more dire as lifesaving registrations in Sheffield have fallen by 48 per cent compared to 2020.

A stem cell transplant can be the last hope of survival for patients and despite the hope of a return to normalcy, a big push is needed in 2022 to help give those with blood cancer the best chance. A blood stem cell donation from a genetically similar person can offer a second chance at life for those in need.

Only 1 in 4 people with blood cancer (and in need of a transplant) will find a matching blood stem cell donor within their own family, which means that those in need of a blood stem cell transplant on the kindness of a stranger.

The family of eight-year-old Myla Mae Hatcher, from Sheffield, know only too well how powerless this news makes you feel.

Myla was diagnosed at just 4-years-old with severe aplastic anaemia, a deficiency of all three blood cell types – white, red and platelets.

The life threatening condition drained her of energy and made it difficult for her to enjoy her loves in life: swimming, gymnastics and ballet.

Her best option was to find a blood stem cell match and luckily her match was found just before Christmas 2018 - she is now recovering at home.

Mum Danielle said: “My daughter, Myla’s, blood cancer diagnosis was a huge blow, but being told that her best shot at a normal life was a stem cell transplant yet no one in our family was a match was even more heart-breaking. I never thought something like this would happen to us. No one in our family has had blood cancer. I was so scared when I realised we were reliant on a kind stranger somewhere in the world to save her life. It’s impossible to comprehend how important such a small action as swabbing your cheeks and joining the register is until it's you, your spouse, your child, or your friends fighting for their lives. If you are eligible to sign up, please do so and give other people the second chance at life that I have been given.”

Dr Elinor Bauchmuller, 41, from Sheffield gave a stranger a second chance of live and is encouraging people in Sheffield to register to do the same.

Elinor was at university when she first heard about the process of donating blood stem cells.

At the time, other students were donating their blood stem cells but it wasn’t something she thought much about back then. Quite some time later she discovered DKMS and requested a swab kit to register. Around 3 years later she got the call to say that she was a match for someone.

Elinor said: “I felt well supported throughout the process, form finding out I was a match right up to the aftercare, and actually quite enjoyed the experience. My stem cells were flown straight to the USA which is amazing.

I have been in contact with my recipient a few times now by email and even received a Christmas card. He’s doing well and it’s great to know that this has bought him extra time with his growing family. I really feel privileged that I was able to help in this situation.”

Jack Pennell, 25, from Sheffield donated by bone marrow donation in 2018. He heard about DKMS at a British Bone Marrow event as he regularly donates blood. A year or two after I donated, the daughter of one of the consultants at the hospital he worked at was sadly diagnosed with the exact same condition as Myla (his recipient). Anthony Nolan were the facilitators.

Jack said: “I joined the stem cell register with the hopes of saving someone’s life, but I never expected to actually be called upon! I was so delighted that I got the chance to make such a positive impact on someone else’s life. Meeting Myla made the experience all the more meaningful. The difference that a few painless hours of my life made to Myla and her family will always stay with me, there could be someone out there hoping for you to be that difference for them.”

Reshna Radiven, head of Communications and Engagement, DKMS UK, said: “This is deeply worrying. We have witnessed a huge decrease in registrations since the pandemic took hold. With only 1 in 4 people finding a match within their family, thousands of blood cancer patients rely on the kindness of a stranger.

“We urgently need more people to come forward and register, because the more people we have on the blood stem cell register, the more chance there is of our patients finding that perfect match. By signing up, you could be giving someone a second chance at life”.