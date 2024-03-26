‘Blitz kids’ project lands £91,280 National Lottery support
The last survivors of the Sheffield Blitz – the air raids of December 1940 that killed and wounded over 2,000 people - are now in their very late 80s to 90s and recording their stories will be a key part of the project which has just been awarded £91,280.
The two year project, which is being run by the Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust, will extend beyond the city’s boundaries to record the memories of people from surrounding towns that remember the attacks.
A central part of the Sheffield Blitz 85th project will be the expansion of the popular Sheffield Blitz exhibition at the National Emergency Services Museum; the production of a new book with stories from ‘blitz kids’, and a series of educational and community engagement activities.
The project, made possible thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, is set to offer a chance for the whole community to get involved through volunteer roles which will provide training in:
recording interviews
web design skills
research skills.
Neil Anderson of the Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust said: “This project is incredibly important as it’s an opportunity to record the stories of people that were kids at the time of the blitz – the last generation that are still living. We're excited to bring the community together to commemorate this pivotal moment in our city's history."
Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are proud to award this grant for an important project that will ensure the stories of the Blitz children are recorded and preserved for future generations. Thanks to National Lottery players, more people will learn about this significant moment in our history from those with first-hand lived experience.”