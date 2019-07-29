Blaze sparked at Sheffield property
Firefighters were called out to a Sheffield property after a blaze was sparked in a tumble dryer.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 08:58
Crews from Lowedges and Sheffield Central fire stations were called out to the scene in Bushey Wood Road, Dore, at about noon yesterday.
A fire service spokesperson said it was contained in the cellar area and nobody was injured.
The cause was accidental.