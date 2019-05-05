Blades fans celebrating promotion flock to Sheffield suburb after street is unofficially renamed ‘Billy Sharp Avenue ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’ ​

Blades fans have been heading to a Sheffield suburb to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League, after a road there was unofficially renamed Billy Sharp Avenue.

Last weekend saw the Blades secure promotion to the top tier of English football, after they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday and their rivals, Leeds United only managed a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Thousands of fans are expected to line the streets on Tuesday evening to watch the Sheffield United open top bus parade, which will makes it way from Bramall Lane to the city centre.

But in the Sheffield suburb of Greenhill, fans are celebrating the promotion in a more low-key way.

This comes after one cheeky fan renamed Sharpe Avenue ‘Billy Sharp Avenue,’ in honour of the United striker, and replaced the ‘e’ at the end of Sharpe with a sticker displaying the club’s badge.

Emma Doszczeczko lives nearby, and said her family of Blades fans awoke this morning to see the altered sign.

“Lots of people have been stopping throughout today to take photos,” said Emma.

Emma’s 12-year-old son, Joseph, is a life-long fan, and his 23-month-old cousin, Oscar, will soon become the latest member of the family to visit Bramall Lane.