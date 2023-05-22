News you can trust since 1887
Blackpool memories: 10 nostalgic photos to remind you of childhood trips to the seaside from Sheffield

Day trips to the seaside as a child are memories to cherish...especially if you are from landlocked Sheffield.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:28 BST

Many Sheffielders opt for a run out to the east coast for a day at the seaside or a short break, with it being so close to the Steel City.

But Blackpool has always been a firm favourite for many too.

Many of us will be able to remember those two-and-a-half-hour car or coach trips and competitions to see who could spot the famous Blackpool Tower first – the iconic landmark signalling the end of the endless “are we there yet?” questions.

The popular ‘Illuminations’ have always been a huge draw to the seaside down each year, as well as the prom and the sea.

But for the vast majority of visitors now and over the decades, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is and has always been the main attraction.

We’ve delved into our archives to bring you some photos sure to take you back in time.

How many of these old rides can you remember?

Enjoy your trip down memory lane!

The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background

1. Fun House

The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background Photo: National World

The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989

2. The Tom Sawyer Lake

The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989 Photo: National World

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds

3. Huge crowds

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds Photo: National World

The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite

4. The Tidal Wave

The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite Photo: National World

