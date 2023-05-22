Day trips to the seaside as a child are memories to cherish...especially if you are from landlocked Sheffield.

Many Sheffielders opt for a run out to the east coast for a day at the seaside or a short break, with it being so close to the Steel City.

But Blackpool has always been a firm favourite for many too.

Many of us will be able to remember those two-and-a-half-hour car or coach trips and competitions to see who could spot the famous Blackpool Tower first – the iconic landmark signalling the end of the endless “are we there yet?” questions.

The popular ‘Illuminations’ have always been a huge draw to the seaside down each year, as well as the prom and the sea.

But for the vast majority of visitors now and over the decades, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is and has always been the main attraction.

We’ve delved into our archives to bring you some photos sure to take you back in time.

How many of these old rides can you remember?

Enjoy your trip down memory lane!

1 . Fun House The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background

2 . The Tom Sawyer Lake The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989

3 . Huge crowds Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds

4 . The Tidal Wave The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite