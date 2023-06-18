A new burger takeaway has opened its doors on a popular street in Sheffield.

And despite a low-key official opening, Black Burger’s three-person team served more than 80 customers in just a few hours as word got out.

The new takeaway is offering ‘something new’ for Sheffield. Thanks to more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the team has created a unique menu for their first business, and have high hopes of expanding in the future.

With prices starting at £8.99 for a burger, and £2.99 for a side, customers can get their hands on juicy burgers inside eye-catching black and pink brioche buns, thanks to their use of beetroot and charcoal.

From the Walnut Burger – a ground beef and crushed walnut patty in a black bun, to the Peaky Dog – a hotdog with salami, fried mushroom, and cheese inside a pink bun, there’s bound to be something new to try. There are also options for vegans.

Visibly the venue is also different from most, with a matte-black interior and lively music. The team has spent close to two-years perfecting the decor, and even received help from the Sheffield artist Paul Staveley in creating a Peaky Blinders-themed wall mural.

A spokesman said their mission is to create something Sheffield doesn’t already have.

“We’ve had really good feedback so far – our patties are juicy and all the burgers offer a different taste. We pride ourselves on using fresh and high-quality ingredients,” he said.

"We want to make sure our customers are happy, and we’re always improving our menu. We will be adding to it and changing it every few months so it’s not just the same items and our customers can continue to try new and different flavours.”

From Sunday, June 18, Black Burger will be open from 3pm to 9pm daily.

To follow all the latest news and updates at Black Burger, follow their Instagram at: @blackburger.bb.

