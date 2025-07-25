Producers of a historically set film being shot in Sheffield are appealing for extras to take part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has started today on a move set in the 1600s, which they are shooting today at the popular Sheffield landmark Bishop’s House, near Meersbrook Park.

The production is being put together by film students from Leeds Met University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producers say they would need to get in touch this morning (Friday) and would be needed at midday.

Yara Gharios, one of the producers, said they had costumes available, or people could bring ‘raggedy clothing that would work for that era’. The work is not paid.

Anyone who wants to take part can call Yara on 07399 798418 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film is crowdfunded and anyone who wants to contribute to the cost can do so by logging onto: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/tyrant-short-film.

The film, called Tyrant, is expected to be shown at film festivals up and down the country.