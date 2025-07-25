Bishops House Sheffield: Appeal for extras as work starts on historical film at popular attraction
Work has started today on a move set in the 1600s, which they are shooting today at the popular Sheffield landmark Bishop’s House, near Meersbrook Park.
The production is being put together by film students from Leeds Met University.
Producers say they would need to get in touch this morning (Friday) and would be needed at midday.
Yara Gharios, one of the producers, said they had costumes available, or people could bring ‘raggedy clothing that would work for that era’. The work is not paid.
Anyone who wants to take part can call Yara on 07399 798418 or email [email protected].
The film is crowdfunded and anyone who wants to contribute to the cost can do so by logging onto: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/tyrant-short-film.
The film, called Tyrant, is expected to be shown at film festivals up and down the country.
