Bishop of Sheffield’s garden party to highlight environmental issues

Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox and his wife Dr Cathy Wilcox will be joined by the Diocese of Sheffield’s environment officer Dr Cathy Rhodes to host the event on June 18.

It will have a focus on the theme of Creation Care, Eco Church and Upcycling and will include stalls, children’s activities, face painting, a prayer space, live music and refreshments.

The bishop’s charities this year are Christian Aid and Refurnish – a charity committed to saving resources and enriching lives.

Bishop of Sheffield Rt Rev Pete Wilcox is hosting a garden party on June 18

There will be a number of stalls selling upcycled goods created from items no longer used, thatmight otherwise have gone to landfill. Many of the activities on offer for children focus on caringfor creation, including making bug houses, a nature trail and a prayer tent for all ages.

Visitors will be able to enjoy music from Dinnington Colliery Band, Nether Green Junior SchoolChoir and choristers and bell ringers from St John’s church in Ranmoor.

Bishop Pete said: “The house and garden at Bishopscroft only really come alive when they are full of people. For over two years, we have not been able to offer hospitality as we would wish – and as Jesus encourages in his followers. So, Cathy and I are greatly looking forward to welcoming, we hope, great crowds to the garden party!

"We are especially delighted that the event will have a strong eco-theme. The climate emergency is among the greatest challenges facing this generation and anything we can do to raise awareness, shift lifestyle habits and make a difference will be extremely worthwhile.We believe that all Christians have a responsibility before our Creator to engage vigorously in the task of caring for planet earth.”Rev Doctor Louise Castle, a minister and a GP who has recently been appointed as Bishop Pete's advisor for healing and wholeness, will be helping organise a prayer tent for healing for the environment and natural world.

She said: “The tent will include use of interactive prayer trees and a 'healing prayer environment' for people to respond to the damage we are doing to our planet to demonstrate how healing and care for our planet overlap.”