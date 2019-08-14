Birthday surprise for Sheffield woman as mayor and mayoress drop by
Heeley woman Lily Lazenby enjoyed a birthday surprise – as the lord mayor and mayoress of Sheffield dropped by at a party to celebrate her 90th.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 14:49
About 40 friends and family gathered for a party at The Earl Marshall pub in Arbourthorne on Tuesday.
And the event was made all the more special when Tony and Val Downing called in to present her with a birthday cake and flowers.
The surprise party was organised by members of the Golden Age Well over 50s group.