Sheffield's only Victorian bath house with a spring-fed plunge pool is being reduced to ruins.

Birley Spa Bath House is an impressive Grade II listed Victorian bath house nestled in woodlands in the Hackenthorpe area of the city.

What was once a thriving community bath house has been reduced to a damp and crumbling shell after years without vital funding for its upkeep and restoration.

Campaigners from Friends of Birley Spa - soon to be renamed as Birley Spa Preservation Trust - fear this historic site, which is seen as “nationally unique”, will fall further into disrepair.

Fiona Milne is one of the leading members of the Friends of Birley Spa group who want to see the Victorian bath house restored for community use. | National World

Fiona Milne, one of the first members of the group, said there seems to be “a lot more interest” from Sheffield City Council in saving the building.

The group has recently been granted a licence to allow them limited access to the building to build community activities. They are also being supported by the council to form a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO), which will allow them to start trying to raise funds for the restoration work.

But it may have come too late.

Birley Spa Bath House was first built in 1843 - but its been left to rot for a number of years. | National World

“This is what we wanted in 2018/2019,” Fiona, aged 60, said. “At that point in time, we could have brought the building into some limited form of use within six months.

“Since then, there's been no maintenance or mitigation work done to stop the deterioration of the building, and it has deteriorated quite considerably. It's a much bigger job than it would have been five/six years ago.”

In 2018, Sheffield City Council cancelled its auction of the site, and committed to trying to find a solution with the community to save it.

The plunge pool is now empty after a fault with the plug at the start of the year. It is thought that it will refill naturally after a period of heavy rainfall. | National World

In an updated response, a council spokesperson said any plans to ‘dispose of’ the building were still on hold - but added: “We do not have the funds to undertake the work required to restore it”.

The council could not provide a figure for the restoration costs, but said it would be ‘significant’. Fiona estimates that it would be anywhere between £400,000 to £1,000,000.

It was originally built for the Earl of Manvers in 1843, and in the early 1900s it became a tourist destination with a boating lake and paddling pool dug out. These were later used for an angling club.

Kingfishers can be seen in the old boating lake. The pond area is being restored following a successful bid made with Sheffield Countryside Conservation Trust. | National World

At the end of the 20th century, local man Alan Bailey, with support of the council, successfully applied for National Lottery Heritage Funding. This saw the building and grounds restored in 2002.

Now, 180 years on since the building was erected, it is barely even visible in its wild surroundings. While a survey carried out in 2021 found the structure to be sound, the lack of maintenance has seen water damage cause a steady decline.

Earlier this year saw the plug fail and the water drain out of the plunge pool, which is filled by a natural spring that runs through the building and into a pond loved by wildlife.

Pictured is the plunge pool prior to the restoration in 2002 thanks to National Lottery Heritage Funding. | Peter Wolstenholme

Fiona said a spate of break-ins also saw the group have to bolt the shutters, leaving the room in constant darkness. Visitors can no longer enter the plunge pool room safely due to the decaying ceiling.

Despite this, the campaigners still give up hours of their time each week to maintain the ‘magical’ garden. But they are desperate for support from the council and the community so the venue can be reopened for all to enjoy.

Fiona said: “There’s been times I have wanted to walk away, because it's just so disheartening, but I would literally have to move. I couldn't come down here again and see it all fall back to what it was, even though it's not in the best place now.

People taking a dip in Birley Spa Bath House at a New Year's Day party in 2000 | National World

“The council say they haven't got money, which we know, but we need their support - not necessarily financially, just for them to say, ‘we back this, we support this’.

“What keeps you going is the stuff we do with the community. People come and they see it's a magical place.

“There's an awful lot of its history we don't know about, which is fascinating in itself.

“This place has the potential to be so many things. It’s currently classed as a community centre - we see it as a centre for the community.

“We want this building to be renovated and brought back into use so that our community and beyond can make use of it. We believe this building is nationally significant, and it deserves to be put back on the map. It's not something that can be given up on.”