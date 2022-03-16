Bin collection delayed in Sheffield due to staff shortages caused by Covid
Sheffield residents have been warned of delays in their bin collection this week due to staff shortages caused by Covid-19.
Veolia, a firm that manages the city's rubbish on behalf of Sheffield City Council, said its waste collectors were unable to complete all bin collections scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 and the delays are expected to impact other collections across the week.
However, residents are asked to put their bin or collection by 7am on their usual day.
If the collection does not take place, residents are asked to leave the bin out until it has been emptied.
The company added that all five Household Waste Recycling Centres across the city are however unaffected and remain open as normal with winter hours in operation but residents are advised to check opening days before visiting.
For up-to-date information and service alerts about recycling and waste collections, please visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste or follow @Recycle4Shef on Twitter.