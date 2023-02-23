News you can trust since 1887
Bill's restaurant issues heartfelt message to customers after Sheffield closure

The operators of a prominent restaurant in Sheffield city centre – which has recently shut down – have issued a heartfelt thank you message to customers for their support over the years.

By Lee Peace
Bill’s, a chain restaurant with multiple locations across the UK that prides itself on serving ‘breakfast, lunch, dinner and any meal inbetween’, opened several years ago at the St Paul's Place development near the Peace Gardens.

But the venue closed recently and the building has been boarded up.

In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm that we made the decision to sadly close our Sheffield restaurant. We loved being part of the local community and thank all our guests for visiting over the years.”

The company was founded two decades ago by greengrocer Bill Collison.

