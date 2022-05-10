The winning ticket-holder's fortune would instantly outstrip those of footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The jackpot would buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London's affluent Hyde Park.

The UK's biggest-ever lottery winner could be crowned tonight with a £184 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs

If there is a single winner of the jackpot, they would be catapulted to the top of the National Lottery's rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the current record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We could be looking at The National Lottery's biggest ever winner this Tuesday!

“This massive amount could not only change a winner's life, but would make a huge difference to their friends, family and community.

“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on stand-by to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey. Make sure you grab your ticket early!”

To be in with a chance to win, players are urged to buy their tickets before 7.30pm tonight.

If no-one wins and the jackpot continues to roll over, the EuroMillions prize will be capped once it reaches 230 million euro (£196.5 million), which it would likely hit on Friday's draw.

Once it reaches the cap and assuming it continues not to be won, the jackpot will stay at 230 million euro for a further four draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw.

A mystery lottery winner known only as ‘Mr L’ from South Yorkshire brought home £1 million last July after getting lucky in the EuroMillions.

The lucky man – who chosen not to release his identity – scooped the prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event draw on July 2 along with 19 other players.

Historically, Sheffield has been one of the luckiest cities in Britain for bagging Lottery prizes, with at least 70 new millionaires stepping forward since 1994.

The best-known winners are the astoundingly generous Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.

Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson swapped her city council home for a luxury conversion in Baslow after scooping £5.4m. She had just £3.60 in her bank accounts when she matched her numbers in 1996. Her first purchase was a new pair of trainers.

In March 2018, a syndicate of 19 Sheffield couriers scooped themselves a £228,000 prize on the EuroMillions game, with each pocketing £12,000.

Syndicate leader Craig Davison said at the time the win was “a dream”, and thought he was “seeing things” when his numbers came up.