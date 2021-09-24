Big-hearted Sheffield residents enjoy a cuppa and cake - all for a good cause
Big-hearted Sheffield residents gathered to enjoy a cuppa and a cake today as part of a worldwide event to raise money for a cancer charity.
The annual World's Biggest Coffee Morning event sees people host tea, coffee and cake events across the globe to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
It has raised millions of pounds for the charity, which provides information and financial support to people affected by cancer.
Residents gathered to enjoy a drink and cake at the Happy Hare on Arundel Road in the city centre.
Cakes were also available for visitors to take away for a suggested minimum donation of £1 each.
There is due to be another coffee morning hosted at Coal Aston Village Hall on Saturday from 10am to noon.
Eckington Cricket Club will also host a coffee morning tomorrow from 10am to 12.30pm.