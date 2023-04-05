Big Brother wants to hear from Sheffield’s ‘most interesting and entertaining’ characters who are looking to star in the iconic reality TV show as it prepares to return to our screens later this year.

Producers are currently urging people from Sheffield and the surrounding South Yorkshire areas to apply to enter the iconic Big Brother house as it returns for its twentieth series. This will be the first series to air on ITV2 after ITV gained rights to the series last year – almost five years since it last aired on Channel 5.

Since first airing in 2000, the show puts a range of contestants into a house, and shuts them off from any contact with the outside world. The group of between 12 and 16 housemates would then gradually be evicted from the building according to a public vote. The winner has been given a varied prize fund throughout the series, ranging from £50,000 to £150,000.

The show was originally presented by Davina McCall during its run on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010, and has seen some memorable characters rise to fame, including Nikki Grahame, Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, Pete Bennett and Brian Dowling.

Big Brother is returning for its twentieth series to its new home of ITV.

Reports have suggested Strictly star AJ Odudu will be the most likely contender to host the Big Brother reboot.

A casting senior producer at Initial TV said: “Big Brother is back and looking for stand-out characters to enter the iconic Big Brother house.

“We’re looking for the Sheffield's most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life to apply.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be a great housemate? If you want an amazing experience and a chance of winning an incredible amount of money, we’d love to hear from you.”

British television presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is reported to be the most likely host for the Big Brother reboot. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

How to apply for the new series of Big Brother 2023

The upcoming 2023 series on ITV2 and ITVX will mark the first time Big Brother returns to UK screens in almost five years.

Anyone who would like to apply can visit the Big Brother UK website. The closing date for applications is Friday, June 30. Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.