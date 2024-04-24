Big Brother encouraging people from Sheffield to apply to iconic ITV reality show
The legendary reality series Big Brother is returning to ITV2 and ITVX later this year - and is in need of a new group of housemates.
The casting team are hoping to hear from the most interesting, funny and stand-out characters from Sheffield to apply.
Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, and full of nail-biting nominations and live evictions, why not give it a shot?
For the experience of a lifetime and the chance of winning an incredible amount of money in TV’s most iconic house, you can apply here: www.bigbrother.com
Applications close July 31. Applicants must be aged 18 or over when applying.
