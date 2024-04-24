Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The legendary reality series Big Brother is returning to ITV2 and ITVX later this year - and is in need of a new group of housemates.

The casting team are hoping to hear from the most interesting, funny and stand-out characters from Sheffield to apply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, and full of nail-biting nominations and live evictions, why not give it a shot?

(Photo: ITV)

For the experience of a lifetime and the chance of winning an incredible amount of money in TV’s most iconic house, you can apply here: www.bigbrother.com

Have you got what it takes to be crowned the winner?