Betfred apologises to Sheffield United fans after backlash over 'promotion ban' post

A bookmaker has apologised to Sheffield United fans over a controversial post which was deleted following a major backlash.

Betfred posted on Facebook after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League was confirmed: “Sheffield United are relegated. They’ve conceded 97 goals in 35 games, winning just 16 points in the process.

Betfred's since-deleted post which was made following Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League

“Should receive a 2 year ban from promotion.”

The post was subsequently deleted but not before offending many Sheffield United fans, some of whom said they would be boycotting the gambling firm as a result.