Betfred apologises to Sheffield United fans after backlash over 'promotion ban' post

Some Blades fans said they planned to boycott the gambling firm as a result
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st May 2024, 05:00 BST
A bookmaker has apologised to Sheffield United fans over a controversial post which was deleted following a major backlash.

Betfred posted on Facebook after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League was confirmed: “Sheffield United are relegated. They’ve conceded 97 goals in 35 games, winning just 16 points in the process.

Betfred's since-deleted post which was made following Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League

“Should receive a 2 year ban from promotion.”

The post was subsequently deleted but not before offending many Sheffield United fans, some of whom said they would be boycotting the gambling firm as a result.

A Betfred spokesperson told The Star: “We would like to apologise, and we wish Sheffield United all the best for next season.”

