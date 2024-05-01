Betfred apologises to Sheffield United fans after backlash over 'promotion ban' post
A bookmaker has apologised to Sheffield United fans over a controversial post which was deleted following a major backlash.
Betfred posted on Facebook after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League was confirmed: “Sheffield United are relegated. They’ve conceded 97 goals in 35 games, winning just 16 points in the process.
“Should receive a 2 year ban from promotion.”
The post was subsequently deleted but not before offending many Sheffield United fans, some of whom said they would be boycotting the gambling firm as a result.
A Betfred spokesperson told The Star: “We would like to apologise, and we wish Sheffield United all the best for next season.”
