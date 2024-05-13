Sheffield is full of amazing sights to see, including many hidden secrets.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most unusual things to spot around the city, from a fairytale chair to the swinging monkey which has captivated generations of children at the Moor Market and before that Castle Market.

Spider-Man crouching on a roof in the city centre, giant pandas and a strange beast made from cutlery are among the other odd things you may or may not have noticed on your travels around the city.

How many of these strange sights have you spotted, and are there any you think should be added to our list?

1 . Charlie the monkey Charlie the monkey, who can be seen swining above the Bingham and Browne fruit and veg stall, has entertained generations of children, first at Castle Market and now at the Moor Market Photo: National World

2 . Gripple spiders This giant spiderweb and spiders on the side of the Gripple building on the corner of Firth Drive and Saville Street, in Attercliffe, Sheffield, was created by Johnny White Photo: Jenny Owen

3 . Vulcan statue Look up and you will spot this statue standing atop the 200ft tall clocktower of Sheffield Town Hall. The character depicted clutching a blacksmith's hammer in one hand and three arrows in the other is Vulcan - the God of Fire in Roman mythology - with the statue being a nod to Sheffield's celebrated steel inudstry. Photo: National World

4 . Hendo the panda This giant panda sculpture, nicknamed Hendo after Sheffield's favourite sauce, can be seen in New Era Square, just off Bramall Lane. The four-metre high artwork is one of three pandas at the site, with the others, a small panda sitting on a bench and a third clambering up the side of a pillar, known as Little Mester and Coe Coe respectively. Photo: National World