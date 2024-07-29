Best feet forward as Sophie and Jack walk for dad John and St Luke’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brother and sister Sophie and Jack Middleton didn’t drive or even take the train or bus when they decided to visit some childhood haunts in Leicester…they set off and walked the full 90 miles!

The siblings have set themselves the challenge of walking or running 500 miles in 12 months in memory of dad John, who was a patient at St Luke’s Hospice as he came to the end of his battle against cancer.

They started on February 7, John’s birthday, with the traditional Sheffield Round Walk – a distance of 15 miles.

And they knocked 90 miles off their total mileage target when they completed a three-day hike from John’s home in Gleadless to Leven Close, in Hickley, Leicester, the home of Sophie and Jack’s aunts.

Sophie takes it easy after reaching the Leicester destination - but more challenges will follow!

“It’s quite a long way and I must admit we were absolutely destroyed by the time we got there and my feet are paying the price now,” Sophie said.

The route took the pair from Gleadless to Clay Cross and then on to Coalville before arriving at their final destination.

“We walked through so many villages and places we had never seen before,” said Sophie, who lives in Wisewood.

“And of course we had to be doing it on the few days when there was a heat wave, which added to the challenge.

“I do a lot of running and stuff but all that time on my feet was a real challenge but well worth the effort.”

Sophie and Jack’s 500 Miles for Miggy campaign has now raised more than £2,000 for St Luke’s but the aim is to more than double that by the time the fundraising reaches its climax next February.

The next big walk will take them from Sheffield to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales - a distance of about 180 miles - and they also aim to take on the Edale Skyline challenge, the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Scarfell Pike, Snowdown, and several marathons.

“During a really difficult time for our family, the staff at St Luke's really helped us cope and spend quality time with dad, that we will always cherish,” Sophie explained.

“They do an incredible job and we want to give back to them, to help them provide that same support to other families in their time of need.”