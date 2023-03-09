Walkers are being invited on a six mile amble around the Monsal Trail in a special event to celebrate the life of a 12-year-old girl.

Faye Smith tragically lost her 12-year-old daughter Gabi in March 2013 after she drowned in the bath on what was a normal Saturday morning in their home in Ecclesall.

Ten years have passed since the tragedy, and Faye, who walked her way through grief by joining a walking group called The Ramblers, is leading a special memorial walk in Gabi’s memory on March 26.

Gabi, who was a student at Notre Dame School, had suffered from a violent seizure in the year before her death, which hospital tests suggested may be as a result of non-epileptic attack disorder. Doctors said it was likely triggered by the death of her father just a year before.

Gabi pictured with her mum Faye and big brother Zach on her last walk from Ashford in the Water to Bakewell - the same route the memorial walk will take on March 26.

The walk will start at 10am in Ashford in the Water to Bakewell and back, round the beautiful Monsal Trail - a walk which was a favourite of Gabi’s and the last walk she ever did with her mum and older brother Zach, who is now 26.

The walk is being organised with the help of the S40s Ramblers group, which Faye joined four years ago. She said: “Like me, Gabi loved being out in nature, so with masses of interesting things to see like llamas and water voles, the lure of a hot chocolate in Ashford and a slice of cake in Bakewell, this walk was always a family favourite.

“It seems a perfect way to remember her life, ten years on since her light was extinguished from our lives.”

Faye found the therapeutic power of walking after joining the S40s Ramblers. She has since launched her own women-only grief and loss walking group Walking Hope. She said: “I found the physical exercise helped me feel more positive about literally moving forward and I was astonished at the level of camaraderie and emotional support members of the group offered each other.

Faye will be hosting a walk in memory of her 12-year-old daughter, Gabi, 10 years on from the tragedy.

“My new venture, Hope Walking, has grown out of my own experience of the restorative impact of walking – across fields and in woodland, among the hills and by the sea, alone and in company – as I struggled with and eventually came to terms with a series of challenging life circumstances.”