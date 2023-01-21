A neighbourhood in Sheffield has been branded the ‘most trusting’ in England, following a national survey.

Bents Green and Millhouses had a ‘net trust rating’ of +29.39 per cent, according to research published by the think tank Onward, which is higher than anywhere else nationally. More than 42,000 people were asked: “Generally speaking, would you say that people can be trusted or that you can’t be too careful in dealing with people?” In Bents Green and Millhouses, 62.11 per cent of residents polled said they always or usually trusted others, while 32.71 per cent said you always or usually can’t be too careful.

Fulwood and Lodge Moor is the seventh most trusting place in England, according to the findings, with a +26.58 net trust rating. But Sheffield also has some of the nation’s least trusting communities, the research suggests, with Woodthorpe awarded the 21st lowest rating of -30.64, and Darnall’s -29.59 score being the 35th worst. Laithwaite and Marsh Green in Wigan was bottom of the pile with a -38.36 rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Good Neighbours survey also described Sheffield as the ‘most unequal' local authority in England, with the gap of 60 percentage points between its highest and lowest net trust scores being the biggest nationally. Onward, which described trust as a ‘key metric for levelling up’, said a large sample survey and advanced statistical techniques had been used by FocalData to generate the localised scores. The research also suggested a strong correlation between higher average household income and greater levels of trust.

Bents Green & Millhouses in Sheffield is England's most trusting neighbourhood, according to research published by the think tank Onward. Pictured is the boating lake at Millhouses Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Hawksbee, deputy director of Onward, said: “The Prime Minister has said that he wants to build the strength and resilience of our communities. Our new research helps to understand the scale of the challenge and begin tackling it."

He added: “Social trust underpins a healthy democracy, strong economy, and vibrant communities. Our data shows that in too many places this vital trust is lacking. That’s why boosting it should be a guiding mission for the Government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s 5 ‘most trusting’ neighbourhoods **

1, Bents Green & Millhouses: +29.39 net trust rating (1st nationally)

Advertisement Hide Ad

2, Fulwood & Lodge Moor: +26.58 (7th)

3, Dore & Whirlow: +20.14 (97th)

Advertisement Hide Ad

4, Ecclesall & Greystones: +19.68 (113th)

5, Sandygate & Crosspool: +16.93 (251st)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s 5 ‘least trusting’ neighbourhoods **

1, Woodthorpe: -30.64 (6,771st)

Advertisement Hide Ad

2, Darnall: -29.59 (6,757th)

3, Firth Park: -29.19 (6,754th)

Advertisement Hide Ad

4, Batemoor & Jordanthorpe: -26.84 (6,696th)

5, Arbourthorne: -26.73 (6,690th)

Advertisement Hide Ad