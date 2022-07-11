Ben’s Centre, which provides food, advice and access to washing facilities to its clients, will be using the money donated by Maximus UK for Ben’s Bazaar – their new shop and information hub.

The hub aims to signpost vulnerable people to Ben’s Centre and share other helpful agencies and charities. The grant will go towards funding staff and keeping it running.

Daryl Bishop, CEO of Ben’s Centre in Sheffield, which is a charity which helps the homeless and vulnerable

Information Hub Officer Danny McDonald said: “This just gives us that little bit more security so we can start planning for the future – obviously if you don’t know if you’ll have a job in a few months’ time it’s not a good feeling so it just allows us to do the job that we want to do.”

Mr McDonald also said that part of his role is answering questions from vulnerable people and concerned family members, as well as changing ways of thinking about people begging and drinking in the city.

Daryl Bishop, CEO of Ben’s Centre, said changing public perception is an ongoing challenge.

Ben's Bazaar on The Moor in Sheffield helps the homeless and vulnerable

“A lot of people see people on the street and want rid of them. They don’t realise that they’re people with

lives, and parents, and stories,” said Daryl.

“We want the public to understand that the reason why they’re shouting on the street is because they’re angry; they’re upset; they’re hungry; they’ve got nobody looking out for them.”

On average, Ben’s Centre supports 20 – 30 people a day who have substance abuse issues, as well as an outreach team that helps people on Sheffield’s streets.

The charity has been active for over 25 years and is the only damp centre in Sheffield, meaning that they work with people under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The building in Broomhall has many different rooms to facilitate activities such as mental health and housing workshops, arts and crafts, using the internet and a central communal room.

Mr Bishop said: “We’re basically a sanctuary, so we’re somewhere where they can come to get food, clothes, toiletries. It’s all about keeping them safe and giving them somewhere to be themselves.

We do pretty much anything we can to make them healthy, well and happy,” he added.

Ben’s Centre is funded through grants, charitable donations, and any profits made at their charity shop, Ben’s Bazaar.

The shop, located on the Moor, also offers an opportunity for some of its clients to get work experience and volunteer around the store.

With the cost-of-living crisis looming over everyone, Mr Bishop has said that “trivial” things like milk have become more expensive, having a knock-on effect on the organisation.

He said: “We provide hot drinks all day and our budget for milk has suddenly gone up by a few hundred pounds for the year – it’s all starting to get a bit scary.”

He has also noticed a change in the clients, with many coming to the centre to charge up mobile phones as they can’t afford the electric.

Mr Bishop said: “No two days are the same. Different people come through the door and it’s fascinating to hear their stories, but also try and unpick some of the trauma that they’re trying to escape from.”