Owned by Ben's Centre, Ben's Bazaar is now operating on Rockingham Gate, near Primark on The Moor, offering all sorts of bargains from clothes to sets of second-hand golf clubs.

The charity said the shop's exterior and interior of the building has been transformed from an 'empty shell to a treasure trove, stacked full of interesting bargain finds.'

It said: “The shop has three floors to explore. When you enter, you will be met at our information hub.

‘Ben’s Bazaar’ has opened on Rockingham Gate (opposite Primark) in the old Plug Box Office on the Moor. The vivid orange shutters were hand painted by the charity's Information Hub manager, Danny.

“This is for local people to come and find out about charity organisations in the city, as well as being a place where vulnerable people can get information and be signposted to organisations that can help them.

“This free advertising point is open to all charities or community interest groups that are helping anyone in the city with their health and welfare and we are keen to hear from more organisations that would like to drop some leaflets in to us.

“This also acts as a base for our outreach team who can pop in and get supplies or contact numbers from the city centre location for people they meet out on the streets.

“Head upstairs and find the main attraction, our charity emporium set out over two floors; full of antiques, clothes, homewares and electronics.”

The charity added: “Many bargains are to be had with items under £1, adult clothing from £2, and plenty of discounts to be had. Our main floor stocks goods in great condition as well as premium goods. Since we opened we have had brands such as Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Juicy Couture donated.

“We are also stocking a great number of second-hand sets of golf clubs if anyone is looking to practice their swing on a bargain! And it’s not all vintage or second-hand finds.

“We stock a great many new items in packaging, unworn clothing with tags and handmade wares.”

The charity said all the profits from Ben’s Bazaar are redirected to Ben’s Centre for Vulnerable People and donations are also greatly welcome.

The shop, which has orange shutters, is open from Wednesday to Saturday between 9.30am and 4pm.