Benidorm or Bust as Sheffield friends set off on 1,400 mile rally to Spanish resort

A group of friends from Sheffield will take to the road today for a mammoth 1,400-mile trip to Benidorm in cars worth less than £500 each.

James Watson, Charlie Strafford, Ashley Beresford, Andy Munday, Keenan Knight, Richard Allen, Daniel Pruzinsky, Simon Staniforth, Gavin West, Mark Staniforth and Paul Duncan will all take part in the Benidorm or Bust charity challenge to raise cash for Weston Park Hospital.

A Jaguar XJ, which will be part of the rally

The group have bought three cars – a Nissan Primera, Ford Focus and a Jaguar XJ – and decorated them in animal prints, including leopard, tiger and zebra ready for the trip, which they will begin tonight.

James said: “We said we were going to do it last year but by the time we went to enter all of the places in the event had gone but this year we’re ready.

“One of the lads who is doing it other half works at Weston Park, one of the other lad’s mum has been treated there and my mother-in-law was as well.

This Ford Focus will also be part of the trip

“I think it’s genuinely played a part in most in the lives of most people from Sheffield so we want to raise what we can to support those who work there.”

The group will set off from Dover Wednesday in teams of two, and aim to arrive in Benidorm on May 18 for a presentation night, along with 200 other teams from across the county.

They then plan to scrap the cars in Benidorm before enjoying a three-day stay in the Spanish resort and flying home.

This zebra-print Nissa Almera will be part of the rally

For more information on the challenge or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benidorbust