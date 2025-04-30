Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have been called after travellers set up camp on sports pitches in a Sheffield village.

Caravans arrived in the grounds of Beighton Sports and Leisure Club, traditionally known as Beighton Welfare, late on Monday, and South Yorkshire Police attended the site yesterday afternoon.

Locals say caravans have parked up on one of the site’s football pitches.

Picture shows caravans on the sports pitches of Beighton Sports and Leisure Club, High Street, Beighton. | National World

Police confirmed officers had been to the site, which is on High Street, Beighton, along with officials from Sheffield Council, and said that they had received reports of ‘suspicious circumstances’.

Police said in a statement: “It is reported that damage was caused to gain entry to the premises and several caravans have been driven onto the site.

“We received further calls on Monday evening relating to reports of anti-social behaviour at the location. Officers attended and did not find evidence of an offence being committed.”

They added officers and partners at Sheffield City Council attended the area on Tuesday afternoon to speak to those at the site.

According to the Home Office website, trespassers who set up camp illegally on other people’s land or in local communities could face up to three months in prison under laws that came in in 2022 - the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

Officials stated at the time that police would be able to intervene where unauthorised encampments are causing environmental damage or distress to the community – not just the landowner.

Gypsies and Travellers are protected from discrimination by the Equality Act 2010, together with all ethnic groups who have a particular culture, language and values, including white and black people.