Pubs are set to hike their prices by 50p as they struggle to cope with the rising costs of beer, energy, food and labour brought about by inflation.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman, said the sector is continuing to deal with “employment, supply chain and cost of good crises”, which is causing the price of a pint to rise.

She said: “This could spell disaster at the pump for small brewers and publicans if consumers make the decision to stay at home to cut corners.”

The average pint in the UK costs around £4.07, according to the British Beer and Pub Association.

We’ve spoken to Sheffield pubgoers to find out if they would be happy paying 50p more for a pint of beer.

Raymond Clarkson said: “People will buy more from supermarket. People haven't got bottomless pockets.”

Mark Peaker said: “More Pubs will shut down. Just crippling the Working Man, as usual.”

Phil Archer said: “I’m quite happy to have a drink at home, but I do like to go out and have a nice pint in a bar. I don’t know why it has to go up; it’s either down to Covid or Brexit issues or maybe a combination of the two. Somebody has to pay for it, and arguably it should be beer drinkers, but I think an increase of 50p is a lot.”