Bee Happy Nata Co, on Lower High Street, is home to seven flavours of the popular Portuguese tarts, which are all made in Lisbon and frozen to be baked freshly on site at the mall.

They include a classic tart and flavoured twists on the original with blueberry, chocolate, raspberry, cherry, cinnamon and Biscoff all on the menu.

A bakery dedicated to bringing traditional Portuguese pastel de nata tarts to the UK has opened a new kiosk at Meadowhall.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re extremely happy to welcome Bee Happy Nata Co and its fantastic team to the centre.

“The bakery is a great addition to the amazing range of food kiosks, cafes and restaurants we already have here at Meadowhall, and there’s clearly plenty of sweet tooths in Sheffield as the Portuguese tarts have already been a huge hit with our visitors!”

Daniel Gabbetis, owner of Bee Happy Nata Co, said: “We are so excited to have opened our new kiosk at Meadowhall as we continue on our mission to offer the best pastel de natas straight from Lisbon to people across the UK. We have so many different flavours to choose from, including chocolate, cherry and biscoff, and we can’t wait for Meadowhall shoppers to try them all.”

Customers can purchase single tarts for £2 each or enjoy a selection of tarts with the bakery’s multi-buy offers.

Meadowhall has more than 290 retailers, including more than 50 places to eat and drink, and 12,000 free parking spaces, making it the largest shopping centre in Yorkshire and the 8th largest in the UK.