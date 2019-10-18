Is beautiful Maggie the cat for you? The Sheffield feline is searching for a loving forever home
Meet lovely Maggie.
After a very difficult few months, this beautiful and gentle-natured older lady is looking for a second chance of happiness, and the possibility of a forever home in Sheffield. Could you be the family she’s been searching for?
RSPCA spokesman Adam Spencer said: “This sweet kitty came into RSPCA care back in June, after being abandoned by her previous owner.
“She was suffering with a tumour in her face and a ear lesion and very dirty, uncomfortable ears.
“After surgery and treatment for all her ailments, all this girl needs now is a fabulous retirement home.
“A little shy until she gets to know you, Maggie soon settles in and becomes your best friend.
“She enjoys attention, fuss and a gentle groom, but she likes a relationship on her terms and when she`s had enough or is ready for a lovely nap, she`ll just get up and go to her own space.
“She likes her carers to do as they`re told – such a princess!
“Maggie is looking for a quiet and relaxing home where she can be the only pet as she prefers to have her home and humans all to herself.
“She’s ideally suited to a home where any children are of secondary school age, where she have lots of love and support but always really be the one being in charge, even if the humans think that they are.
“Could you offer this wonderful girl a fresh start?”
Maggie is one of a number of animals at Sheffield Animal Centre, on Stadium Way, that are currently hoping to find their forever home in the city.
Visit rspcasheffield.org if you’re interested in finding out more about the possibility of adoption, would like to arrange a tour of the centre, or visit with a particular animal. You can also donate online.