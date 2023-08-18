Beauchief Golf Course: Tragedy as death on popular Sheffield golf course is reported
The death has been deemed "not suspicious".
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they received reports of a death at Beauchief Golf Course earlier this week.
The force confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, meaning no further information will be provided.
Sheffield City Trust, which runs the golf course, also declined to comment.
Beauchief Golf Course is located on Abbey Lane and is one of five golf courses run by Sheffield City Trust across the city and Derbyshire.