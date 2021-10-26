Delighted organisers thanked the public for supporting the bears, which started as a public art trail in the city and were then auctioned at the Crucible Theatre.

It has been a week since the auction, which raised £525,000, and the grand total now stands at £750,000.

A Children’s Hospital Charity spokesman said: “Your support of the trail has been unbearlievable, thank you for loving our bears as much as we have.

The Bears of Sheffield were auctioned off at The Crucible in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity

"Whether you bought a trail map, took part in the Bearathon or placed a bid in the grand auction - you are amazing.“Every penny raised has meant we have now raised enough to complete the fundraising for our new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's.“The new ward will hopefully open at the beginning of next year and it really is all down to you. So, on behalf of everyone at Bears HQ, Sheffield Children's and the charity, thank you for supporting our bears.”

Highlights included city artist Pete McKee’s bear called Thank You Sheffield Children’s Hospital selling for a record breaking £30,000 and a 'golden' bear selling for £20,000 to Sheffield Tv personality Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Nadiya Bychkova.

Woodthorpe artist Grace Invader, or Grace Goodwin to her pals, says she was surprised and overjoyed after her Bear of Sheffield sold for £20,000. Her space inspired design called Nebula was auctioned after McKee’s bear which Grace feared was the end of the big bids.

She said: “I was absolutely floored when mine got to £20,000. I was stunned and couldn’t have called that. I don’t know who bought it but a massive thank you to them.”

The money will help transform bedrooms into bright, welcoming spaces and work is almost complete.

The charity spokesman said: “Our new cancer and leukaemia ward is almost ready and it's all thanks to you“We are so beary grateful to you all for supporting the trail. Your support has meant that we can transform the ward for more patients and families.”