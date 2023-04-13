Social media users have shared their fury after the organisers of a Sheffield festival defended their decision to book the former Kasabian vocalist, Tom Meighan.

Redditors of the Sheffield subReddit have criticised the organisers of the Be Reyt festival’s “tone deaf” decision to book the former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan for their event at Network, on Matilda Street, on May 6.

Organisers Network and Record Junkee, released a statement backing their decision earlier this week after they were made aware of an online campaign asking people to boycott the event due to Meighan’s presence. The Be Reyt festival is an additional event to their annual ‘Sponge Fest’ to raise awareness of mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meighan stepped down from Kasabaian in 2020 citing “personal issues”. Less than 24 hours later he pleaded guilty in court to assaulting his partner Vikki Ager, who he has since married, and was given an 18 month community order and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan is due to headline at indie Sheffield festival, Be Reyt on May 6.

Meighan later told how he had “struggled for many years with alcohol addiction” and described the assault as a “wake-up call” into who he was becoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival organisers’ statement read that Meighan had suffered in the past with his mental health and had pleaded guilty to abusing his partner, and that “people deserve a second chance”.

However Reddit users have said the booking sends out a “disappointing” message that could also be seen to blame domestic abuse on mental illness.

One user wrote: “Really disappointing statement. Sheffield doesn't have an overabundance of venues - so seeing one that has, historically, put on really interesting nights state something like this really sucks. It's disappointing they can't see what kind of message a booking like this sends given the larger context.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Someone else said that they were a “firm believer in the potential for rehabilitation”, but said having someone with Meighan's “recent history” headline a festival focusing on mental health is “massively tone deaf”.

A third wrote: “This boils my piss. Linking domestic abuse with mental health issues is out of order and just reinforces the stigma associated with it.”

Another said: “Plenty of people with terrible mental health never beat up their girlfriends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad