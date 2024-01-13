BBC Gladiators: Giant and Steel share memories of Sheffield and lend at hand at the station in stunt
Gladiators returns to television screens at 5.50pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anyone passing through Sheffield train station on Thursday could not have missed the two mountains of men carrying luggage and checking tickets with staff.
Gladiators Giant and Steel from the BBCs upcoming Gladiatiors series returned to the city where the show was filmed for a late promotional stunt ahead of the first episode on January 13.
The pair spoke about the three weeks they spent in Sheffield during filming - naming dropping a city centre pizza restaurant which became a popular spot for the Gladiator team - and explaining just what a Gladiator needs to have for breakfast.
Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from Giant and Steel.