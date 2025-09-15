This year marks the 85 th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and, and the memorial event on Sunday was attended by the Deputy Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, The Master Cutler, the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire, the Chief Fire Office of South Yorkshire and Sheffield City Council officials, along with cadets and representatives of the RAF.
Wreaths were laid at the memorial by the dignitaries in attendance and, before a military parade and salute.
1. On parade
RAF cadets at the 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool.
2. Navy
Royal Navy cadets at the 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool.
3. Barkers Pool
The 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool.
4. Commemoration
The 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool.