Battle of Britain: Pictures as Barker's Pool ceremony remembers RAF heroes at Sheffield war memorial

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:14 BST

Sheffield paid tribute to heroes of the Battle of Britain with a ceremony next to the war memorial at Barker’s Pool.

This year marks the 85 th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and, and the memorial event on Sunday was attended by the Deputy Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, The Master Cutler, the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire, the Chief Fire Office of South Yorkshire and Sheffield City Council officials, along with cadets and representatives of the RAF.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by the dignitaries in attendance and, before a military parade and salute.

RAF cadets at the 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

1. On parade

RAF cadets at the 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

Royal Navy cadets at the 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

2. Navy

Royal Navy cadets at the 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

The 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

3. Barkers Pool

The 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

The 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

4. Commemoration

The 85th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain in Barkers Pool. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

Related topics:RAFSheffieldSouth YorkshireMayorSheffield City Council
