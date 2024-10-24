Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Barnsley dog owner has been given a suspended prison sentence after her dogs were found living in a filthy, fly-infested home

An RSPCA inspector has described ‘putrid’ conditions at a property in Kingsland Court, Royston, where three dogs were discovered living in a filthy environment.

The three malamute type dogs were surrounded by rubbish and multiple piles of faeces in the fly-infested flat, which was described as having an ‘unbearable’ smell emanating from within.

Their owner, Kimberley Grant, had ignored warnings to clean the property and has now been handed a nine week prison sentence - suspended for 18 months - and a five-year ban on keeping animals.

Pictured are the dogs in the kitchen with faeces covering the floor. | RSPCA

Grant, aged 33, who appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on October 14, had been found guilty in her absence at an earlier hearing of one charge under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

RSPCA inspector Vanessa Reid had visited the flat on December 20 last year after the charity received information about the welfare of dogs living there.

The dogs - a four-year-old female called Mieshka and her two nine-month-old puppies called Toffee and Prince - were walking in animal waste. All the blinds were closed, and there was no ventilation or open windows.

‘Overpowering smell of urine and faeces’

Mieshka had a large patch of missing fur on her back, and thinning areas towards her rear end and hind legs. Toffee and Prince were in reasonable condition, but all three dogs were constantly scratching. Grant was told they were all likely to have fleas.

In her written statement to the court, inspector Reid said: “As I climbed the stairs, there was a horrific and overpowering smell of urine and faeces, and the higher I got, the more my eyes began to sting and water with the ammonia.

The flat, in Kingsland Court, Royston, was found in squalid conditions. | RSPCA

“There were multiple piles of fresh faeces present on the landing area, and the carpet was covered in trodden in faeces and dirt.

“Grant immediately reached for a carrier bag which was already full of older faeces, and began picking up some of the piles from the carpet around me. The whole area could only be described as putrid.”

‘Piles of fresh faeces’

Grant was issued with a warning notice and told that conditions were not appropriate for the dogs. The officer returned two weeks later to check whether conditions had improved, but Grant would not let inspector Reid in.

Grant did not get Mieshka veterinary treatment for her severe flea infestation. This led to extreme pruritus and areas of alopecia. | RSPCA

Two days later the Inspector tried again but there was still no answer. Another improvement notice - which highlights what an owner should do to improve conditions for animals - was stuck to the door.

But as the inspector was about to get in her van, Grant ran into the flat and locked the door.

Inspector Reid said: “The smell immediately after the door had been opened was unbearable, despite being stood outside in the fresh air, so I knew the conditions had not improved.

“I continued shouting through the letterbox and explained that I had no option but to obtain a warrant if she continued to ignore me, but she never opened the door, or spoke back to me.”

The RSPCA said the dogs displayed 'skittish demeanours', that inferred they were not used to going outside. | RSPCA

A warrant was carried out with the RSPCA on February 1, and the flat was in the same state as had been seen previously. All three dogs were seized by the police and placed into the care of the charity and taken for veterinary treatment. It was clear from their nervous and skittish demeanours that they were not used to being on leads or going outside.

The vet who examined them said Grant had failed to take steps to protect the dogs from pain, suffering, injury or disease. In the case of Mieshka, Grant had not sought veterinary attention for the dog’s severe flea infestation which had led to extreme pruritus and areas of alopecia.

Grant will not be able to contest her five year ban for its duration. She was also ordered to pay £400 in costs and a victim surcharge of £154.

The RSPCA inspector described the smell in the flat as ‘unbearable’ | RSPCA

In mitigation the court heard she had poor mental health and could ‘just about cope’ with one dog (Mieshka), but then inexplicably bred from her and ended up with five puppies, two of whom she couldn’t find homes for. She hadn’t set out to deliberately harm the dogs, she simply couldn’t cope, magistrates were told.

All three dogs have made a good recovery in the care of the RSPCA’s York, Harrogate & District and Burton upon Trent & District branches and can now be legally rehomed following the conclusion of the case.