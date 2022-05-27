Barnsley to welcome Schwäbisch Gmünd delegates to celebrate 50th anniversary of twin towns

Barnsley is set to welcome officials from its German twin town this weekend, to mark the 50th anniversary of the arrangement.

In June 2021, celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Barnsley’s twinning partnership with Germany’s Schwäbisch Gmünd were put on hold due to the pandemic.

The long-awaited visit is set to go ahead today (May 27), kicking off a weekend of celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Makinson signing the official Golden Book alongside the City Oberburgermeister, Mayor Arnold and members of the Schwäbisch Gmünd Twin Town Society.

Visitors from Schwäbisch Gmünd will enjoy a visit to Elsecar Heritage Centre, followed by activities and entertainment in the Glass Works Square, as part of Twisted: Barnsley’s festival of natural art, which launches on Saturday 28 May.

Activities include storytelling, music and dance performances, willow weaving, puppet theatre shows and silk kite walkabout puppets.

A civic dinner is also planned, where the town twinning agreement, originally signed back in June 1971, will be reaffirmed with an updated agreement signed by both parties.

Councillor Caroline Makinson and her consort, Barry Makinson, visited Schwäbisch Gmünd last month in her role as mayor where she signed the official Golden Book, which is the equivalent to Barnsley’s visitor book.

Councillor Makinson, said: “Tt was an absolute honour and privilege to visit our twin town ahead of the 50th anniversary celebrations.

“It was a real highlight of my time as mayor to be part of these celebrations and to sign their Golden Book alongside City Oberburgermeister, Mayor Arnold and members of the Schwabisch Gmund Twin Town Society.