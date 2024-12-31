Barnsley Sculptor Graham Ibbeson honoured with MBE in King’s New Year’s Honours list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley artist Graham Ibbeson has been recognised with an MBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours list, cementing his status as one of the UK’s leading sculptors.

Renowned for his contributions to public art, Graham has created more than 30 major pieces displayed across the country, including the iconic Kes statue, the Dickie Bird statue, and the poignant Covid Memorial in Barnsley.

Throughout his career, Graham has remained closely connected to the community, frequently offering his services free of charge to support good causes and champion cultural education in the borough.

His sculptures, which capture the essence of local history, popular culture, and the human spirit, have brought national attention to the town and have become beloved landmarks.

Graham expressed his gratitude upon learning of his award.

“I have striven all my life to make art that is accessible to all, very often using humour to draw people in by deflecting the misfortunes of life, and occasionally in my commissioned work, ‘reflecting’ the hardships of that same life.

“My work is always figurative and always has a back story, a narrative. This award is part of my own narrative now, my families, my friends and all the people who have supported my career over the 55 years.”

Looking back at his early years, Graham recalled advice from a senior lecturer at art college, who humorously told him he had received a Master of Arts degree “for being daft.”

He added, “I would like to think I have received this wonderful honour for being true to myself and sticking to my principles.”