Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis and Doncaster Afghanistan hero Ben Parkinson head successful campaign to restore veteran’s fund

Mr Jarvis and Mr Parkinson met with the Veterans’ Minister, Johnny Mercer MP, to demand that the Ministry of Defence cover the costs of his care after being left severely injured while serving in Afghanistan.
Their efforts paid off when the reinstatement of the Veterans’ Mobility Fund was announced during last week’s spring budget.
Mr Parkinson, 38, a paratrooper who lost both his legs in a blast in Afghanistan, was praised by fellow veteran Dan Jarvis for helping to secure the funding.
Mr Parkinson suffered more than 40 injuries when an Army Land Rover he was in hit a mine in 2006, and is regarded as the most severely injured British soldier to survive the conflict.
Mr Jarvis, a former army officer, said: “It is welcome news that following our meeting with the Minister, the Veterans’ Mobility Fund has been reinstated.
“Ben Parkinson is a hero who’s sacrificed everything for our country. It’s just not right that having been so badly injured, there was no financial support available to cover some very basic costs, incurred as a result of disability.
“It was a privilege to meet with Ben and his family in Parliament, who have long campaigned for better provision for our injured veterans so they can rebuild their lives.
The Veterans Mobility Fund will be extended by £3m to support veterans with serious physical injuries resulting from their service.
The fund was launched in 2015, and provided more than 200 veterans with life changing specialist equipment, but closed in 2021.