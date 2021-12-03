The money was given to Barnsley Foodbank by the McCarthy Stone Foundation, the independent charity of the developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone.

The money will help buy supplies for struggling Barnsley families this Christmas, particularly those who have seen their financial situation worsen as a result of the recent Universal Credit cut.

Suzanne Storey, manager at Barnsley Foodbank, said: “We are grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for this timely donation. There are so many families in the area who are in desperate need of help through the provisions of food and other items, but also older people who are isolated and struggle to access food; and this is only set to increase as we head into the Christmas season, which is typically our busiest time of the year.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L- R: Tina Morrell of McCarthy Stone; Georgina Arnold, admin support at Barnsley Foodbank; and Suzanne Story, manager of Barnsley Foodbank.

She added: “It really is a desperate situation at the moment, so having this extra money is going to make such a massive difference.”

Graeme Marsh, from the McCarthy Stone Foundation, said: “Christmas is a time of year that should be enjoyed by everyone, no matter what their circumstances are. The Barnsley Foodbank is such a wonderful community project and the dedicated team of volunteers work so hard to support local families and individuals, week after week. We are thrilled that our donation will really make a difference as they support a growing number of people facing significant hardship.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit here.