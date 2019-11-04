Barnsley dog owner's heartbreak as puppy dies of heart attack after firework display

Stock photo of a dog hiding under a blanket

Susan Paterson took to the Facebook group Wombwell wise to urge people to ‘think of the animals’ afer 18-month-old Molly passed away.

She said that Molly suffered a fatal heart attack due to the ‘enormous amount of fireworks with loud bangs’ being set off across the area.

Susan has now called on people to support the FAB Anti Random Fireworks page and sign their petition.

She posted: “Due to the enormous amount of fireworks with loud bangs going off around Wombwell and lower Darfield last night, we lost a young terrier with a heart attack.

“Please think of the animals. Molly was only 18 weeks old and died of FRIGHT caused by fireworks.

“Please support FAB Anti Random Fireworks page and sign their petition.”

Susan’s post had now been shared 69,000 times.

Following the strong reaction to the post, Susan added: "Thanks for all your comments. We are still trying to make sense of what happened. Dreading the fireworks again tonight."

Last month, Sainsbury’s announced that it was banning the sale of fireworks from their shops.

According to the RSPCA, a recent poll found 62% of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks, 54% of cats and 55% of horses.

Protesters have taken action into their own hands recently, writing an anti-firework message out on the Haymarket pavement in Sheffield city centre.

The message simply reads: “Fireworks terrorise animals”

The RSPCA has advised dog owners to walk them during daylight hours, close the windows and curtains and use the television or radio to drown out sounds.