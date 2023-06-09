A community is mourning the tragic loss of two ‘amazing’, ‘kind’ and ‘joyful’ boys from Barnsley who died with their father in a crash.

Dorian and Alex Mlynski died along with their father Piotr in a crash on May 30. Tributes have poured in for the children, who attended Hunningley Primary Academy and were also popular members of Barnsley Table Tennis Club.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the family, a table tennis competition is being held in memory of the boys and their father, and a special memorial service is due to take place this weekend.

Hunningley Primary Academy has set up a memorial page where people can pay their respects. The school described Dorian and Alex as ‘extremely caring, popular and friendly young boys who loved attending Hunningley and were a joy to teach’.

It added: “They will be missed across the school and local community. We share our deepest sympathies with Szandra and her family.”

Dozens of people have paid tribute to the youngsters and shared their memories of the two boys on the page, with one teacher at the school describing them as ‘happy, friendly and funny young people who will be severely missed by so many’.

“Every interaction I had with the boys was always a joy,” added the teacher, who told how she had the ‘absolute pleasure’ of teaching Dorian. She said the youngster, who dreamed of one day becoming a Lego designer or architect, had ‘stood out for his humorous, enthusiastic and creative personality’ and ‘took every opportunity to make people smile with his funny dances’.

Another person paid tribute to the ‘beautiful’, ‘funny’ and ‘thoughtful’ boys, while a third called them ‘polite’, ‘loveable’ and a ‘true credit’ to their mother, adding that they had ‘brought sunshine to many mornings in breakfast club’.

Dorian and Alex Mlynski, from Barnsley, were tragically killed along with their father Piotr in a crash. The boys were hugely popular pupils at Hunningley Primary Academy and much-loved members of Barnsley Table Tennis Club, which is organising a memorial tournament and has launched a fundraising appeal to support the family. Photo: JustGiving/Barnsley Table Tennis Club

A fourth person wrote: “Dorian and Alex were amazing kids. They were kind, lovely, joyful and fun children. Not only are they your sons they are also fantastic big brothers and friends. They are going to be missed so much by everyone but they will forever be in our hearts.”

Barnsley Table Tennis Club is organising a memorial tournament on June 24. Club leader Joe Race said: “We will always remember Dorian and Alex's humour, cheeky smiles and their outstanding personalities. They were a credit to Barnsley Table Tennis Club, representing them at the English Institute of Sport. They will be sorely missed by everyone associated with our club.

“It's hard to find the right words in a time of such upset and heartbreak, The thoughts of myself, the leadership team and the whole Barnsley Table Tennis Club Family are with Szandra and the whole family at this difficult time. Their light shines on and they will be forever in our hearts.”

St Andrew’s Church in Kendray described the Mlynski family as a ‘much loved’ part of the church community and told how it would have a shorter service this Sunday, June 11, at 10.30am, as people gather to ‘mourn the sudden and tragic loss of Piotr, Alex and Dorian’. It added that everyone was welcome to come and remember them and to ‘pray for Sandra and Julian and the wider family’.