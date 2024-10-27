Barnsley crash: Tragedy as woman dies after crash on Haigh roundabout near M1 in South Yorkshire
Emergency services were called on Friday, October 25 to the scene of the collision on Haigh roundabout, close to junction 38 of the motorway, near Barnsley.
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital where she sadly later died, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
South Yorkshire Police said they had responded at 11.08am on Friday to reports of the collision.
“It is understood that a white Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a grey Peugeot 208,” the force said in a statement.
“The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she sadly later died. Her family has been informed and is being supported.
“The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.”
