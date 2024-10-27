Barnsley crash: Tragedy as woman dies after crash on Haigh roundabout near M1 in South Yorkshire

Published 27th Oct 2024
A woman has tragically died after a crash on a roundabout just off the M1 in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called on Friday, October 25 to the scene of the collision on Haigh roundabout, close to junction 38 of the motorway, near Barnsley.

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital where she sadly later died, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A woman has tragically died following a crash on the Haigh roundabout, close to junction 38 of the M1, near Barnsley. Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. File photoA woman has tragically died following a crash on the Haigh roundabout, close to junction 38 of the M1, near Barnsley. Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. File photo
South Yorkshire Police said they had responded at 11.08am on Friday to reports of the collision.

“It is understood that a white Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a grey Peugeot 208,” the force said in a statement.

“The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she sadly later died. Her family has been informed and is being supported.

“The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.”

