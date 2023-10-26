A Barnsley community centre will be closed until next spring while it undergoes renovations.

The Renaissance Centre on Priory Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne will be closed until next spring, as it is modernised inside.

The works will include replacing the roof, redecorating walls and ceilings, rewiring throughout the centre, and replacing doors, radiators and lights.

An air-source heat pump will also be installed to help cut the centre’s energy bills.

The renovations have been funded through Barnsley Council’s Principal Town’s £5m fund.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “I’m pleased to see work beginning on improving and future-proofing The Renaissance Centre.

“Refurbishing and redecorating the centre will make it a more pleasant place for people to meet, play and relax.

“This is the first in a series of projects to get underway to update and modernise community centres across Barnsley.”

Malcolm Jevons, chairman of trustees at Dearne Vally Venture, which owns and manages the centre, said: “We are delighted that Barnsley Council chose the Renaissance Centre for this transformational investment.

“It will provide a much-improved facility that can serve local people for many years to come.”

New Lodge Community Centre and Mapplewell Village Hall are also in line for a facelift.

New Lodge Community Centre is set to benefit from extensions to the kitchen, offices and storage facilities, as well as new doors, roof improvements, fencing and brickwork repairs and the installation of solar panels.