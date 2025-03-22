While many kids dream of being YouTubers few can say they’ve actually made it - but for one five-year-old in South Yorkshire earning more than 100,000 subscribers has been nothing but fun.

Harley Charlesworth started making videos for his YouTube channel - Harley’s World - two years ago with the help of his dad, professional photographer Kieran.

Harley Charlesworth has more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers - and he is only five years old | Submit

Kieran’s technical skills have helped his creative child get to grips with the basics of video production, while Harley’s ideas and effortless screen presence bring the channel to life.

“It’s going really well - he loves going out filming,” Kieran told The Star.

“We’ve started uploading more videos and are getting more of an audience in the UK - before a lot of his fans were in Brazil and America

“Now we’re working with a few companies like the Retrodome in Barnsley.

“It’s really good for him at school because all the older kids know who he is - they even come up to me and know who I am because I always pop up in the videos.

“People at my work have started coming up to me and asking if my son’s Harley because their kids have always got our videos up on the TV.”

Harley Charlesworth with his dad Kieran | Submit

A majority of the videos are described as ‘children’s horror’, with the pair exploring locations near their home in Wombwell, Barnsley, in search of pop-culture figures and children’s characters.

The videos receive thousands of views, with Harley having amassed a whopping 128,000 subscribers on the platform.

Now he’s taking his channel further, as he turns his attention to gaming content with his newly acquired - and much-loved - VR headset.

And Kieran hopes that in the future Harley will be able to use this strong platform to support his career.

“We’re branching out, we’re about to film just a day in Leeds as we go out and about,” Kieran added.

“But I enjoy it too because I get to be creative with it.

“It’s like working for my son in a way - it’s really nice.”

