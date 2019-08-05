Barefoot global adventurer to inspire Sheffield girls to have adventures of their own
A global adventurer is heading to Sheffield, as part of her bid to inspire girls by running 100 marathons barefoot.
Anna McNuff will visit Sheffield this month as part of her Barefoot Britain challenge, which will see her run 2,620 miles barefoot across the country in just five months. Anna, who began the challenge in the Shetland Islands on June 2, is running barefoot across coastlines, through villages, across moors, over mountains, along beaches, over farmland - and even down a few A-roads. If all goes to plan, she will finish the challenge in London on November 10.
As an ambassador for Girlguiding, the UK’s leading charity for girls and young women, Anna will visit thousands of girls and young women in Girlguiding throughout her journey to talk to them about adventure and challenge. Access to adventure is a top issue for girls. In April, Girlguiding launched its major new manifesto for girl-led change. This was shaped by research with 76,000 girls in guiding.
Girls said they want access to adventure and play without fear, and the opportunity to play the sports that boys play too. They want to enjoy activity spaces that are accessible to all girls, and for women’s sport to be treated equally to men’s sport.
Anna will be visiting Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers from Girlguiding Sheffield on August 19, where girls and young women from the city will get to hear Anna speak about her Barefoot Britain adventure. Anna will also use her journey to encourage more people to inspire the girls of tomorrow by volunteering today.
There are currently over 330 girls in Sheffield missing out on the chance for adventure because there aren’t enough volunteers to run groups for girls.
Anna said: “Girls want adventure. They want to have exciting experiences without worrying about being treated differently or feeling unsafe because they are girls. Barefoot Britain will show girls that adventure is as much for them as it is for boys.”