Bar to start showing Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday games for first time in years

Blades and Owls fans will be able to take in the action at The Common Room in Division Street from the start of next season in August.

The pub is renowned for being packed full of customers for huge sporting occasions – but bar bosses have had a policy of not showing either Blades or Owls matches for several years to remain neutral and to avoid any potential conflict between rival fans.

But following Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League – which means barring a cup tie there will not be a Steel City derby next season – management have revised their policy and decided to broadcast matches of both teams.

Dan Bathie, general manager at The Common Room, said: “At The Common Room, True North Brew Company’s sports bar venue, we were watching Sheffield United’s 2018-19 season closely, we became aware that from an early stage another promotion looked like a strong possibility and so would be the case that if either club from Sheffield returned to the Premier League, it would turn our heads and be the prompt for us to reconsider our policy of not showing the teams in the venue on televised games.

“For a number of years, it was a strategy we deployed to remain a neutral safe-haven for football fans and avoid any 'unsavoury' incidents.

“You can never be certain about it happening or not, but a reduction in the risk of any conflicts between opposing fans was always the aim of the game for us a sports bar in the City Centre of Sheffield.

“We feel now is the right time to reverse this policy and would hope to benefit ourselves from the additional trade, whilst still (and) most importantly retaining our reputation for safe, friendly viewing.

“We have committed to showing all of Sheffield United’s televised live games in the Premier League next season; of course to remain a neutral venue, we’ll be showing all of Sheffield Wednesday’s live games in the Championship as well.