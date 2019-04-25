Bald men have less sex than hairy ones – but think they’re brilliant in bed, a new study has revealed. ​

Baldies are also more likely to cheat on their partners and suffer problems with anxiety, depression and low self-esteem because of their hair loss.

A fifth (20%) of Brits suffering from hair loss feel less attractive to their preferred sex but at the same time rate themselves as better in bed than their hair-full counterparts:

38% of Brits with hair loss rate themselves as good, compared to 29% of those with hair.

A poll commissioned by the Harley Street Hair Clinic shows that over a third (34%) of balding people admit to cheating on their partners, compared to only a fifth (21%) of people with hair.

A quarter (24%) of Brits would be less likely to date someone with noticeable hair loss. 41% are neutral on this matter, whilst 34% disagree. 31% of male respondents say this would make them less likely to date a person compares to 19% of female respondents.

38% of those in relationships say their partner suffers from hair loss or thinning hair and over a third (34%) of respondents admit that they find them less attractive now that they’ve started to lose their hair. Men are significantly more likely to be affected by their partner’s hair loss (64%) compared to women (21%).

The average age for hair loss in the UK is 40 years old. A third (31%) of those in relationships with someone with hair loss wishes their partner would do something about it, with 66% of men saying so, compared to just 16% of women.

Respondents who suffer from some degree of hair loss are more likely to describe themselves as very stressed (33%) in their daily lives, compared to those with hair (14%).

Over a third (36%) of those surveyed say they have suffered from anxiety as a result of stress, whilst a further 29% say it has led them to feel depressed.

Others have felt more physical signs of extreme stress, with over a third (34%) suffering from headaches, a quarter (25%) having digestive issues and a fifth (19%) experiencing joint or back pain as a result of stress. 9% of those polled say they have suffered from hair loss as a direct result of the stress they feel in their daily lives, a figure which rises to a quarter (24%) of respondents under the age of 35.

Nadeem Uddin Khan, Clinic Director at Harley Street Hair Clinic, says: “We shouldn’t underestimate the psychological trauma of losing your hair…which is why some men may be driven to over compensate by having affairs to prove to themselves that they are still desirable.”

People with hair loss are more likely to support a Premier League football team, with 53% supporting compared to a third (33%) of those who aren’t balding. The most popular teams are Manchester United (10% of those with hair loss support the Red Devils), 7% follow the Arsenal and Liverpool, and 83% of the Bournemouth fans surveyed in this study suffer from some element of hair loss.

Top 10 contributions to hair loss (by those who suffer):

Stress in personal life (32%)

Stress at work (21%)

Lack of sleep (18%)

Illness (16%)

Diet (15%)

Bereavement (10%)

Lack of exercise (10%)

Too much exercise (7%)

Menopause (7%)

Puberty (6%)