Gingerbread George, named after the hospice’s popular mascot, George the Dog, will make his culinary debut at the Staniforths in Effingham Square, Rotherham, on St George’s Day – April 23.

The first 100 will be handed out free of charge.

Popular bakery chain, Staniforths, is raising money for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Julie Wisher, Operations Manager at Staniforths, said: “As a family-run bakery with our heart very much in the community we jumped at the chance to support such an amazing local charity in such a fun and inventive way.

“We’re sure Gingerbread George will be a huge success and we’re very excited for all our sweet-toothed customers to try one.”

All Staniforths’ goods are handmade on site and with a strict quality control process and many taste testings, it’s rumoured to be their most delicious gingerbread snack yet.

The delectable doggy will then be available at all 16 Staniforths bakeries across Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham from April 25.

And with 20 per cent of each Gingerbread George sold going directly to Bluebell Wood, it’s the perfect guilt-free way to treat the kids and young at heart.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions. It is currently supporting over 300 families, both in its North Anston hospice and in family homes.

The services offered include end of life treatment and care, respite care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and more.

Jason Gossop, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “I’ve had the privilege of taste testing Gingerbread George and there’s no doubt at all that Staniforths’ creative team is deserving of a Hollywood handshake!

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Staniforths for embracing Gingerbread George with such passion and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to see our much-loved mascot on shelves across the region.